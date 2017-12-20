As you cross the age of 40 keeping your metabolism revving becomes a real challenge. Getting a helping hand from vitamins that boost your metabolism is a fascinating idea. Every dieter will be happy to pop up a pill or sip a hot cup of some kind of herb to shed extra weight.

This simple and effortless action will not make you lose weight such as sticking to a full blown exercise routine, never the less it can be a great aid. As always do not forget to consult your doctor before you start taking any kind of supplement, especially if you are on a prescription.

CLA

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is one of the healthy fats that are recommended by expert nutritionists. It can be found in dairy products as well as meat.

CLA has two advantages, first it helps in building your muscles and second it burns fat. However, you should not get over excited. Those who took the maximum recommended daily allowance of 3.2 grams lost around a pound of fat each month.

The reason why this weight loss seems to be minimal is that CLA helps in gaining lean muscle, which is a good thing for your health and body composition. This buildup of muscles makes you put on extra weight, the good kind of weight. So although your net weight loss will appear not that much, your body composition will be getting a good boost.

Zinc

This mineral is neglected in most healthy diets. Zinc is usually found in scallops, oysters, dark poultry meat, and beef. The consumption of these ingredients is minimized in a healthy diet which concentrates on produce and white meat. Healthy diets also are rich in other minerals such as iron, phosphorous, and calcium. These minerals minimize the absorption of Zinc.

The beauty about this mineral is that you only need small amount (11 mg daily for men and 8 mg for women). One oyster gives you 35 mg, however since you are not going to eat oysters on a daily basis you can get your recommended amount from a multivitamins.

Catechin

Green tea is rich with a substance called catechin which is known to protect the stimulants in your body. The stimulants increases your cells need for activity which in turn boosts the body’s energy consumption. All this leads to increased fat burning. Studies show that drinking two cups of green tea a day helped in having a slimmer waist and decreased the body fat percentage.

Catechin is also great for dieters who want to prevent regaining the weight that they have lost. Dieting slows metabolism, which leads to gaining weight again. Catechin can help in stopping this weight regain.

It is recommended to take around 600 mg a day as a supplement, however make sure that this supplement contains caffeine. As per a study made in Cleveland Clinic catechin supplements that did not have any caffeine were not effective.

Selenium

This mineral keeps the thyroid gland, which is responsible for regulating your metabolism, healthy. Though important for increasing metabolism a person does not need big amounts to get the benefit, 55 to 70 micrograms daily will do the trick.

Luckily enough this mineral is found in many of the foods that we consume regularly. Many kinds of fish such as cod, tuna, or shrimp contain fair amount of selenium. Turkey, lamb, and other plant sources such as barley, sunflower seeds, mushroom, and Brazil nuts are all rich in selenium.

Creatine

When writing about the vitamins that boost your metabolism I found it important to mention creatine.

Creatine is not a vitamin. It is rather a compound that is naturally produced by our bodies. It helps in building muscles, a metabolism boosting component.

Creatine has been well known in the bodybuilding field since it helps in building more muscles mass. However given its metabolism boosting effect it can be used for any kind of sports.

Michaela C. Devries, PhD, a renowned nutritionist, mentions that muscles are the major factor in raising your resting metabolic rate (the rate at which you burn calories when you are not making any physical activity). Naturally we lose more than 40% of our muscles over age of 50, which leads to sharp decrease in our metabolism.

Creatine gives extra fuel to your cells. So when you take it before workout you will be able to do extra pulls, pushes, or whatever movement you are making. Extra reps lead to more muscle gain which in turn leads to more calories burned.

Dr. Devries recommends taking 5 mg of creatine in the morning for the period of 12 weeks as a minimum. This amount is well consumed in the body without any side effects. Combining creatine with carbohydrates leads to better consumption, mix it with your favorite fresh juice for maximum effect.

Boosting metabolism is a cornerstone of any physical workout. Cardio and weightlifting exercises together is your way to lose all the extra fat. Whenever you feel that your physical activity needs a little nudge then you can safely rely on these vitamins that boost your metabolism.